GRA’s Dr Drammeh to launch another book

Dr Seedy Drammeh, Deputy Director of Human Resources at the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), is set to launch another book titled ‘Storytelling as a Method of Teaching Moral Values.’ The launching is scheduled on Sunday, 26 January 2025, at the BO Samega Janneh Hall at Buffer Zone.

Dr Drammeh’s latest work continues his tradition of contributing to literature.

He recently told journalists that he has received positive feedback from those who are reviewing the book, and he is confident that it will have a great impact on society.

“The book contains a lot of exciting and interesting topics that will help in improving readers experience and skills. In essence, this book seeks to instil moral and cultural values among people, especially the younger generation,” he said.

Dr Drammeh emphasised the importance of education, moral values, and skills, acknowledging that school children are usually taught a lot, especially on ways to respect elders and leaders and inculcating good behaviour among other best practices.

He also spoke extensively about the relevance of his previous publications on society, adding that the ultimate objective of the new book is to encourage people to embrace Gambia’s rich culture and traditions.

He underscored the need for home training, saying it is ‘very key.’.

The respected author also spoke about the dwindling culture of reading in the country, especially among the younger generation.