City of Banjul
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Thomasi replaces Marena as solicitor general

By Omar Bah

The Solicitor General and Legal Secretary at the Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Justice, Cherno Marenah has been removed and redeployed to the foreign service.

Gambia Government spokesperson Ebrima Sankareh said Mr Marenah is not dismissed but instead redeployed to the “diplomatic service”.

Marena was fired by former president Yahya Jammeh on May 12th, 2016 but reinstated in May 2017 by President Adama Barrow.

Mr Marena who is said to be posted as deputy head of mission at the Gambian embassy in Turkey is succeeded as SG by Mr Hussein Thomasi who was the adviser to the justice minister.

No reasons have been given for the changes. Both Mr Marena and Mr Thomasi were unable for immediately comment on the matter yesterday.

