Tijan Jaiteh appointed Goodwill ambassador

Former Gambian international footballer, Tijan Jaiteh has been appointed and conferred with the position of goodwill ambassador.

The appointment, made by President Barrow, took effect from the 24th September 2020. “By virtue of the appointment, Ambassador Tijan Jaiteh can hold discussions and carry out negotiations with other third parties on behalf of the Republic of The Gambia. In discharge of this duties, Ambassador Tijan Jaiteh is accorded full diplomatic status,” a citation on the certificate read.

Tijan Jaiteh emerged and served as one of the most influential Gambian players starting from the Under-17 to the senior national team.