Traditional healers urged to stop advertising themselves on radio

By Amadou Jadama

The programme manager of Traditional Medicine at the Ministry of Health, Abdoulie Mballow. has warned his fellow traditional healers to refrain from advertising themselves and their products on radio.

Mr Mballow made this call yesterday on the sidelines of events marking the 22nd African Traditional Medicine Day held at Youth Monument, Westfield.

“We don’t want people going around making false claims on radio. If you are a healer and you trust what you are you doing, your clients will bring more clients to you. I am a healer and I have my own center in Brikama Manduar, and people come from all over and I never go to the radios for advertisement,” he said,

He reminded traditional healers that there are provisions in the Medicine Control Agency’s Act which totally discourage and prohibit any advertisement by traditional healers.

“In fact, the Medicine Control Agency has clearly stated that medicine in general should not be advertised. Conventional medicine practitioners are not advertising their products, so why are the traditional healers advertising our products, “he argued.

He revealed that they are working on the policy and if that policy and the Act are ready, both would clearly demonstrate that traditional healers should not advertise themselves.

“I am calling on all traditional healers to desist from advertising themselves or their products because if they are found wanting, they may be prosecuted and that would affect their business, “he warned,

On the importance of the day’s event, Mr Mballow, said in recent years, there has been a growing global recognition of the value of traditional medicine with the WHO acknowledging it’s potentials as a complementary and alternative approach to healthcare, particularly, in the areas where access to modern medicine is limited.

He concluded by calling on his colleagues to keep moving towards the right direction by capacitating themselves with knowledge to meet the standards, protect consumers and earn respect and recognition

Salieu Puye, president of Traditional Healers Assembly of the Gambia (TRAHASS), highlighted the achievements of the association which now has officially registered over 2000 members across the country.

They also managed to provide up to six motor bicycles to some of their members to ease their mobilisation activities, in addition to acquiring a plot of land for their botanical garden among other achievements.