Jawara Foundation donates D10M solar plant to Gambissara

In yet another show of philanthropic gesture, the GACH Global Group’s philanthropic arm, the Abubakary Jawara Foundation, has donated a D10 million worth of solar plants to Gambissara, the native village of its CEO. The project funded by Mr Abubakary Jawara is expected to support the enhancement of electricity distribution in the Upper River Region settlement.

To ensure the whole village is connected to the plant, the foundation procured a transformer to specifically address the longstanding issues of intermittent electricity supply that have affected the community for many years. Apart from the solar plant, the foundation also donated 400 polls, enough to supply the whole village.

“Recognising the critical role that reliable electricity plays in the development and well-being of communities, we are committed to assisting in improving the infrastructure necessary for consistent power supply. To this end, we have identified and acquired a transformer that we believe will significantly improve the electricity distribution network in Gambissara,” the foundation said.

In order to ensure the successful installation and integration of the transformer into the existing grid, the foundation has written to Nawec requesting its technical assistance in facilitating the technical aspects of the installation process, including any necessary inspections, connections, and safety checks.

“We believe that the installation of this transformer will not only enhance the quality of life for the residents of Gambissara but also contribute to the overall development of the Upper River Region by supporting local businesses and services that rely on a stable power supply,” it added.

In a separate development, the foundation also donated three groundnut shilling machines worth over D3 million to the village. Commenting on the gesture, Mr Jawara said he finds it prudent to give back to his native village.

“Gambissara has given me everything, so it is only right that I also give back from the little I have managed to acquire. I hope my intervention will help ease some of the challenges they face when it comes to electricity supply,” he said.