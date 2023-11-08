Traffic accidents

- Advertisement -

Every now and then we read about accidents on the roads which often result to loss of lives. It has become very common to see reports of accidents and the statistics are increasing almost daily.

Recently, a state minister was involved in an accident and her state is reported to be critical but stable. Her vehicle somersaulted resulting in serious injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family at this difficult time.

Perhaps it’s high time authorities took a closer look at the causes of these accidents. The loss of even one life is one too many. A study must be conducted to come up with reasons for the many accidents on our roads.

- Advertisement -

Perhaps it will not be too bad to start from how licences are obtained in the country. It has been said by many that the acquisition of license in this country is far too easy and as such many people who should not have license actually do.

Sometimes, licenses seem to be too easy to come by and as such young people who look like they are too young to have a license do actually have them. The licensing department should do more due diligence before issuing licenses.

Another possible reason for the increase in the number of road accidents could be drug abuse. The surge in drug related cases should be a pointer to the fact that it is possible that many drivers might have been on drugs when they had accidents.

- Advertisement -

There should be an investigation into all these possible causes and a solution found to save lives.