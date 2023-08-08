Transport Union wants Senegal-Gambia agreements honoured

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Transport Union has said President Barrow and his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall must ensure that concerned authorities in both countries fulfill all commitments on the agreements signed at the just concluded Senegambia Presidential Council meeting, especially on free movement, trade and transportation.

In the recent past, the country’s transport union has complained bitterly about the attitude of their Senegalese counterparts who allegedly violate protocols by blocking Gambian vehicles from taking passengers to Senegal.

In a statement yesterday signed by President Omar Ceesay, the GTU said: “The commitment of the two countries to adhere to the Ecowas protocols is a great step towards regional integration and therefore their implementation is highly needed for the attainment of all the milestones spelt out in the agreements. We are of the conviction that this time, words will be translated into concrete actions for the betterment of the people of our two great nations”.

The Union said it is impressed with the new energy of positive strides from both government authorities during the discussions at the meeting. “They have shown serious commitment and submitted genuine opinions during the meeting,” it added.

The GTU applauded the two leaders for their commitment to the people of the two countries and added that it is fully committed to continue collaborating with government and other relevant stakeholders towards the implementation process of the protocols on free movement of goods and services.