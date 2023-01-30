Tribute to former Vice President H.E. Badara Alieu Joof

News of the untimely passing of H. E. Badara Alieu Joof, which sad event took place on Wednesday 18th January 2023, left me in total shock as I believe it did so many. I am saddened and devastated by the realization that such a fine and cultured person has indeed left a vacuum.

I met and worked with the young, hardworking and energetic Badara Joof, when he joined the staff at the Nusrat Senior Secondary School in the late 1970s. It was during this period that a true and strong bond of friendship developed between us. As the years progressed and as I interacted with him, we became family and he proved to be a wonderful true friend.

With time, I came to realize that he was humble and down to earth and always ready to assist the disadvantaged and needy especially those who wanted to improve and acquire higher heights in the educational sector. He was indeed a man of the people. He had time for the many who were fortunate to meet him.

Furthermore, Badara Alieu Joof proved to be a shoulder many had leaned on, because they knew that he had a heart that understood and that empathized. He was a mentor and a motivator of many people, but most importantly he was a man of high integrity, a trait that I admired and respected. He ensured that he set the bar high in various aspects of life, be it as an educator or an administrator. His memory will no doubt be indelible in my mind and heart as I believe it will be in the minds and hearts of many.

My sincere condolences to his family especially his dear and supportive Wife, Fatou Sonko Joof, his children, in-laws, extended family, friends, colleagues, all persons who worked with him during his life time and Gambians at home and abroad. We pray that God grants him a place in heaven and that the Gentle Soul of our dear Badara continues to rest in Perfect Peace.

Patience Sonko-Godwin

Historian & author, a friend & sister