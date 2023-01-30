MENTALLY CHALLENGED MAN KILLS 2 IN KIANG

A man suspected to be mentally challenged has reportedly killed two young children, both of them his family members, in a disastrous show of rage in Jiffarong village, Kiang West district.

The killer is identified by village sources as Fakebba Njie.

According to village sources his first victim, Fatou Sumareh Njie, was first cousin of the assailant.

The assailant then moved to a different compound where he reportedly killed a baby, Idrissa Njie his own half-brother.

The Gambia police yesterday confirmed the incident in a statement describing the victims as underaged.

The police said the suspect ran away into the bush after the alleged incident, but has now been apprehended.

A police team of investigators has also been dispatched to the ground to gather more information.