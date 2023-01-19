Tribute to VP Badara Joof

With a heavy heart, I learnt about the passing of Gambia’s Vice President, Mr. Badara Joof.

The deceased was a selfless veteran civil servant par ex silence, who diligently and tirelessly served his nation with unparalleled vigour and dedication, particularly in the domain of education, where he had left an indelible imprint.

I personally met him in the late 90s when he was serving as permanent secretary for the Ministry of Education in my capacity as the then President of the Gambia Students Union in Kuwait. I found him to be extremely humble, kind and conscientious. He was very hardworking, moving around offices to ensure the work was done.

His demise is undoubtedly a colossal nation for the entire Gambian nation for which he had a big heart. We all vividly remember the speech Mr. Joof delivered addressing the newly appointed ministers in which he spelled out the Government’s roadmap and his aspirations for the country. His memory should be honoured and his legacy maintained by ensuring his grand vision for the country is realized.

May Allah forgive his sins, overlook his shortcomings and grant him Jannah.

Basidia Drammeh

Badara Joof was an illustrious public servant

The Secretary General and the entire membership of GFA learned with shock the sudden passing away of the Vice President, His Excellency Alieu Badara Joof. We join the country in mourning the death of an illustrious son and public servant of the republic, whose carrier spanned several decades.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to President Adam Barrow and his cabinet, to the family of the late Vice President, and to the entire Gambian nation. May Allah SWT grant the deceased Jannatul Firdawsi.

Gambia For All