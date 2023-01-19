GOV’T DECLARES 7-DAY NATIONAL MOURNING

In memory of VP Badara Joof

President Adama Barrow has announced with profound shock and sadness, the death of his vice president, Badara Alieu Joof, who died in New Delhi, India Wednesday.

President Barrow expressed condolences to the family of the late VP Joof and declared a 7-day national mourning during which time all flags will fly at half-mast in memory of the late vice president effective yesterday.

Meanwhile, a book of condolences will be opened at the Presidency today Thursday 19th January.

Until his appointment as VP on 4th May 2022, VP Joof had served in various capacities including Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MOHERST), Permanent Secretary in various ministries across the Government. He had also served as World Bank Director for West and Central Africa for over a decade a position he relinquished to take up Cabinet appointment in the new political dispensation.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Joof, 66, had trained as a Qualified Teacher and taught for years at Nusrat High School in Bundung, The Gambia College in Brikama and The Gambia Technical Training Institute (GTTI).

A scholar of profound intellect, late VP Joof took a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Bristol, Master’s Degree in English from University of London and Master’s Degree in Developmental Economics from the University of Bath. He had earlier received a Diploma in Human Rights Studies from the University of Saint Edwards Island, Canada.

He was married to Mrs. Fatou Sonko Joof and the family is blessed with several children.

President Barrow, who is profoundly shocked by the death of Mr. Joof, remembers his Vice President as a very serious, level-headed, patriotic, dedicated, competent and honest Gambian who spent his entire lifetime trying to improve the lot of mankind.

He prays to the Almighty Allah that VP Joof is rewarded in the Hereafter for all his kind deeds, his work in improving the lot of Gambians, service to the nation as school teacher and for everything he did for the consolidation of our newly-found democratic dispensation.