Gambian woman sentenced to life imprisonment in Dubai

- Advertisement -

A 27-year-old Gambian woman and her 35-year-old Nigerian husband have been sentenced to life in prison in Dubai and fined Dh500,000 (about D9.6 million) each for attempting to smuggle 4.2kg of marijuana into the emirates.

The couple was arrested at Dubai International Airport on 2 January, 2024, following a routine customs inspection.

According to Dubai’s leading English daily Khaleej Tmes, the incident began when customs officers noticed an unusual density in the luggage of the woman. Upon closer inspection, authorities discovered 4,290.86 grammes of marijuana hidden inside several vehicle filters. The suspect was then immediately detained for questioning.

- Advertisement -

Further investigation revealed that the marijuana was intended for the Nigerian man, who was arrested in Dubai’s Naif area while trying to collect the package from a cargo service.

During the trial, the court examined evidence including forensic reports, digital communication linking the Nigerian suspect to the shipment, and witness testimonies from customs officials.

The court noted that the couple had knowledge of previous drug shipments in August and November of the previous year, further linking them to the crime. Additionally, digital communications were presented as evidence, which the court said confirmed their intent to smuggle drugs.

- Advertisement -

On November 28, the Dubai Criminal Court convicted both individuals on drug smuggling charges, sentencing them to life imprisonment followed by deportation.

In addition to the prison terms, they were each fined Dh500,000. If they are unable to pay the fine, they will serve one additional day in prison for every Dh100 of the total fine amount. The confiscated drugs were also ordered to be destroyed.

The identities of the Gambian woman and her husband have not been made public.