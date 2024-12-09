Is Gambia morphing into a narco-state? Stories of drugs everywhere, every day!

- Advertisement -

It is a well-known fact that the trafficking and consumption of illicit drugs have the potential to completely destroy a society. The danger posed by drugs to a country is so pervasive that almost no aspect of the society can remain safe from it entirely. Drugs have the potential to ruin the health of the youths of a country thereby putting a very heavy burden on its healthcare system.

Similarly, drugs wreak havoc on the economy of the society as it spreads the tentacles of corruption so far and wide that it will ultimately consume any decency and integrity left in the people. If not checked and put under control, the spread of the cancer of drugs has the ability to destroy a whole nation within a short time.

During the past few months, reports of the menace of drugs have almost become a constant feature of the media in The Gambia. A celebratory burning of drugs by officers of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia recently caught the attention of the nation as allegations of misconduct were reported during the exercise. It was alleged that many blocks of cocaine were switched with fake ones to be burnt with the intention of further selling the real drugs in the market.

- Advertisement -

The most worrisome aspect of this whole saga is the alleged involvement of officials of the judiciary in this unwholesome business. A magistrate was recently arrested in connection with the drugs trade in the country. This unfortunately is not the first time a member of the judiciary has been accused of involvement in this ugly business. The question now is this: if the drug pushers have a stranglehold on some members of the judiciary, what mechanism will be used to fight the scourge?

It is imperative that efforts be made to reduce the rate of influx of illicit drugs into the country. With the level of unemployment and poverty in the country, and of course the rising cost of living, the presence of hard drugs in the country will make it extremely easy for people, especially young ones, to be lost in that maze.

The government must devise ways of stopping the inflow of illicit drugs into the country and it needs to be done as a matter of extreme urgency!

- Advertisement -







