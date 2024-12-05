The cause of massive deads (antimicrobial resistance) 

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

As a young scientist, I felt compelled to write an article about the disturbing issues contributing to low life expectancy globally, especially in developing countries.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is one of the most significant global public health threats facing humanity. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), it was estimated that in 2019, AMR was responsible for approximately 1.27 million deaths and was associated with 4.9 million deaths globally.

For how long will innocent children continue to die due to such detrimental health mechanisms? This global threat arises when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites no longer respond to antimicrobial drugs; the entire system becomes resistant to appropriate treatments. The inappropriate use of antimicrobial drugs is a key contributing factor, along with poor infection prevention and control mechanisms, a lack of advanced antimicrobial drugs, and insufficient global monitoring of infection rates.

The World Health Organisation has indicated that a major contributor to antimicrobial resistance is Tuberculosis. TB, caused by bacteria that do not respond to the most effective second-line TB drugs, leaves patients with very limited treatment options. Multidrug-Resistant TB (MDR-TB) is therefore a public health problem and a threat to health security. In 2022, only about 2 in 5 people with drug-resistant TB accessed treatment.

Antimicrobial resistance can affect individuals at any stage of life, impacting our healthcare and agriculture industries and contributing to treatment failures. Additionally, medication resistance negatively affects the health of animals and plants, reduces productivity on farms, and poses risks to food safety.

This issue is intertwined with the challenges posed by climate change; it paints a grim picture of humanity, necessitating that we prioritize health as a central concern. The world faces significant health challenges, particularly in developing countries, where many young people die in hospitals, homes, workplaces, schools, and various dwellings due to improper medication prescriptions.

The pressing question that needs to be addressed is: what are the actual causes of this massive loss of life across the scientific community, and why is it becoming increasingly difficult to tackle? How many doctors do we have? How many ineffective clinics exist in our society? How many inactive pharmacies do we possess? How many unqualified nurses work in our hospitals? The simplest answer to these questions is inconsistent treatment and inadequate care provided by various health personnel who claim to be well-trained nurses.

In our communities, one can observe unqualified individuals operating pharmacies in isolated areas without proper training in diagnosing patients or providing appropriate prescriptions. These individuals are responsible for the significant number of deaths, and yet we remain silent and submissive about it. All in the name of a comfortable life, the root cause of this widespread loss of life, particularly in developing countries, is the unethical prescription of scientific medicine to the general population.

Incorrect prescriptions of antibiotics can lead to serious outbreaks within our healthcare system.

There must be scrutiny of roadside clinicians who do not understand the basic concepts of medical science! Poverty and lack of equity in healthcare systems are disturbing phenomena that create hurdles against humanity. Looking in the mirror of society, many are doomed as a result of negligence in the pursuit of wealth and social status.

Antimicrobial resistance is a critical issue that requires action and intervention from both private and governmental sectors in human health, food safety, animal health, and environmental institutions. This should be a well-established concern across these sectors.

At long last, there should be well-trained healthcare workers who can apply scientific medication in accordance with established guidelines for the betterment of society and a productive life cycle. This can also be mitigated by practicing good hygiene in our lavatories and regularly washing our hands. By maintaining standard hygiene, we can collectively improve global health, as any action taken today will positively impact our children’s health tomorrow.

We must approach our dealings with compassion; if you cannot cure, please do not cause harm. We need a society built on compassion and a world devoted to driving innovation. Together, we can foster a longer life expectancy in our communities.

Abdou Komma

University of The Gambia

(Third year biology major, minor in environmental science)