GRA meets d19 billion revenue target

By Omar Bah

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has successfully met its revenue target of D19.2 billion for 2024, Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe has confirmed to The Standard yesterday.

Last year, the government increased the authority’s revenue target to D19.2 billion for 2024 from D15.7 billion in 2023, reflecting GRA’s continuous performance in revenue collection.

“By the end of November, we have already collected our target of D19.2 billion. It is amazing because many people thought this was impossible to achieve,” CG Darboe said, adding: “We will be doing extra collections in the whole of December.”

He attributed the agency’s impressive revenue performance to reforms and collaboration with the business community. Also, in 2023, GRA exceeded its revenue target, collecting D15.7 billion, a 24% increase from the previous year.

He emphasised that this success stemmed from teamwork, stakeholder support, and significant investments in capacity building within the GRA. CG Darboe also highlighted the importance of innovation and ongoing partnerships to meet future revenue goals.

Darboe emphasised the need for staff commitment and cooperation to maintain this momentum as they prepare for future challenges.