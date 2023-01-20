Trust Bank donates kidney treatment kits to EFSTH

By Aisha Tamba

Trust Bank on Wednesday presented medical items worth D300, 000 to the dialysis unit of EFSTH, critical to the treatment of people living with kidney problems.

Speaking at the presentation, the managing director of Trust Bank, Njilan Senghore, represented by her deputy Omar Mboob, said the donation is a recognition of the critical role the unit plays in the lives of patients living with kidney problems. “This donation is not only the provision of medical supplies and other consumables but the love and generosity of the Trust Bank family to the patients and staff in this unit,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the presentation is a continuation of the work that Trust Bank has been doing in collaboration with the Ministry of Health to support the government in the provision of good and quality health care.

“In 2019, Trust Bank lost a staff, to the cold hands of death. He was kidney patient and used to come to this facility for dialysis treatment. It is against this backdrop that Trust Bank decided to lead the way to ensure that people living with such medical conditions have access to dialysis treatment,” Mr Mboob said.

The EFSTH Deputy Chief Medical Director Abubacarr Ngeng, said the dialysis kits are very much needed at the hospital, stating often people go around looking for the item, and each cost 5,000 to 6,000 dalasis. He added that although dialysis is free in the country, sometimes patients struggle to get the kits. “When the dialysis kits are finished in the hospital, patients or their families have to go look for kits and even where they get it, the cost is difficult,” he lamented

Giving the vote of thanks, Mariama a dialysis nurse thanked the donors for the items and added that Trust Bank has a long history helping out institutions such as health facilities.