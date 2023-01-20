Jaliba Kuyateh gets honorary doctorate from UK University

By Lamin Cham

Goldsmiths, University of London yesterday conferred an honorary doctorate on Gambian Kora Maestro Jaliba Kuyateh at a ceremony in Westminster, London.

The honour is recognition of Dr Jaliba’s musical career and services in support of the university’s research project in perinatal mental health and musical interventions.

After the investiture ceremony, the university teamed up with Yaram Arts, a Gambian-own African music production and promoting agency who invited Gambians and other world music personalities to hold a small private event to celebrate the honour in conversation and Kora recitals with Dr Jaliba Kuyateh. The Kora maestro was also on at the BBC studios for an interview. Dr Jaliba Kuyateh is due back home late in the night today.