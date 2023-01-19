VOLLEYBALL FINALS SUNDAY

The national volleyball league titles for both male and female are up for grabs this Sunday when the finals would take place.

In the male category, the ever-powerful Olympafrica of Serekunda East will take on Gamtel, while Police and YMCA are to contest for the female title.

Olympafrica are naturally hot favorites but pundits have warned that an upset can be on the cards given the formidable skills and experience of Gamtel’s Jahara Koita and Omar Jarra.

The volleyball Federation said the day is reserved for quality display by the country’s best brain in the sport at the Palma River Beach.