OFFICIAL LAUNCHING CEREMONY OF MYNAFA WALLET BY NAFA FINANCIAL SERVICES

Nafa Financial Services on Saturday, 7th January 2023 officially launched its newly developed mobile money app called “MyNafa Wallet” at the Coco Ocean Resort & Spa.

The event was graced by Dignitaries including the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Cabinet Ministers and other Senior Government Officials, Governor of the Central Bank of The Gambia and his Deputies, Diplomatic Corps, International Organizations, Partners, Customers, Subsidiaries, Family and Friends. Nafa was also pleased to have the presence of Dr. Seeku Jaabi, the former First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of The Gambia who was and still remains a friend of Nafa. The Keynote Address was delivered by the Governor of the Central Bank of The Gambia, Mr. Buah Saidy and the cake symbolizing the official launching of the MyNafa Wallet was cut by Honourable Ousman A. Bah, Minister of Communication & Digital Economy, Governor Buah Saidy and Halimatou Jallow, CEO of Nafa.

Established in 2014, Nafa Financial Services Limited is the first Gambian registered MTO with 100% Gambian ownership and subsidiaries in 6 West African Countries and remitting to 15 African countries from 15 sending partners all over Europe and America. Nafa Financial Services has over 2,000 payout locations across all the regions in The Gambia alone and more than 30,000 payout locations across Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mobile money has become an important enabler of financial inclusion in Sub Saharan Africa in particular especially for women, both as a driver of account ownership and of account usage. In line with our Company’s Mission to increase financial inclusion especially among the unbanked population of The Gambia, Nafa Financial Services has developed a wallet called MyNafa Wallet.

MyNafa Wallet is built with the latest technology in Fintech and equipped with the highest forms of security available in the industry today. MyNafa App is available on IOS and Android. Registration to the wallet is simplified for all categories of users. Customers will register with their full name and locally registered phone number which will serve as their account numbers on the Wallet.

MyNafa Wallet has a wide range of products and services all meant to make financial transaction and payment of essential goods and services for our esteemed customers easier and accessible.

With MyNafa Wallet you can;

o Send money to 16 African countries namely: Senegal, Guinea Conakry, Mali, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Benin, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Ghana, Togo, Niger, Guinea Bissau, Mauritania and The Gambia.

o Send and receive money to and from anywhere in The Gambia.

o Receive your transfers from 15 different partners across Europe and America directly into your Wallet.

o Pay for goods and services anytime without cash.

o Buy Cashpower anytime anywhere with your Wallet.

o Buy Airtime from all networks anytime, anywhere.

The introduction of MyNafa Wallet will not only increase Financial Inclusion among the unbanked but will also position Nafa Financial Services in a vantage position for the future of the remittance industry.

The future in remittance is digital and Nafa Financial Services is now digital.