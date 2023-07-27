UDP CHALLENGES APPOINTMENTS OF 6 PRESIDENTIAL ADVISERS AT SUPREME COURT

By Omar Bah

The opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) has filed a lawsuit at the Supreme Court challenging the legality of the appointments of 6 presidential advisers.

The suit, filed by the UDP and Ebrima Dibba yesterday, is seeking for the Supreme Court to declare that the appointments of presidential advisers; Dembo Bojang, Lamin Cham, Henry Gomez, Dodou Sanno, Sulayman Camara and Lamin K Saidy are unconstitutional.

Both Ebrima Dibba and the UDP believe these appointments contravene Section 170 of the Constitution.

In a similar move, Madi K Ceesay, National Assembly member for Serekunda West and the UDP have also filed a suit against the appointments of Fatoumatta Jahumpa-Ceesay, Sheikh Tijan Hydara, Ousman Jatta alias Rambo, and General Lamin Bojang into the Foreign Service.

“The United Democratic Party is a party that believes in the rule of law and will continue to defend and uphold the constitution of The Gambia,” the party said in a statement yesterday.