UDP SUKUTA COUNCILLOR RESIGNS, SUPPORTS NPP

By Omar Bah

Lamin Sanyang, a long-term member of the opposition United Democratic Party and ward councillor for Sukuta, has resigned from the party and declared his support for the NPP candidate in the ward.

Sanyang said he decided to resign after the party’s West Coast regional executive rejected his endorsement to contest the Sukuta ward again.

“I felt betrayed,” he said.

In his resignation letter shared with The Standard, Mr Sanyang said: “Sequel to the February 12th 2023 decision of the National Executive of the United Democratic Party, I write, with deep sorrow and sadness, to convey my resignation from the party effective immediately.”

Lamin Sanyang added that the UDP national executive on the 12th February reached a decision of revoking his candidature for re-election as the Sukuta Ward Councillor.

“I accepted the decision of the party and I take it with good faith. Henceforth, I wish to redirect my attention on my studies. It is indeed a sad decision for me to part ways with the party, bearing in mind that I am a founding member of the UDP. For the past 27 years, against all odds -including threats to my life, I have given my unflinching and undivided loyalty to the UDP. During this period, I have also made my meagre resources available to the party without hesitation. Finally, it has been an honour serving the people of Sukuta as their Ward Councillor and I wish the UDP all the best in her current and future endeavours,” Sanyang added.