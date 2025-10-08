UDP West Coast councillors reaffirm loyalty to Darboe

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

In the wake of recent resignations from the United Democratic Party (UDP) and defection to the UCM by sitting Area Councillors at the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), a strong message of unity and commitment has emerged from the Brikama Area Council (BAC).

A statement from BAC said its chairman Yankuba Darboe, along with 22 councillors, are waveringly supporting UDP and its leader, Lawyer Ousainu Darboe.

- Advertisement -

“We hereby publicly declaring our unconditional endorsement of Lawyer Ousainu Darboe as the party’s flagbearer, and we see it as our duty and responsibility to do everything within the laws of The Gambia to ensure he ascends to the State House. This remains our objective and ultimate goal,” the councillors stated in the press release.

The councillors further said they acknowledged the resignations of those who chose to leave.

“But as councillors representing the largest and most populous region of The Gambia, we reaffirm our collective resolve to support and defend the UDP in all legitimate and lawful ways. The 23 UDP officials in the Brikama Area Council are determined to stand firm against any attempts to undermine the party’s mission,” the councillors said in the statemnet shared with The Standard.

- Advertisement -

They expressed their dedication to the people of The Gambia, emphasising that the UDP is here to stay.