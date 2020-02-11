Unicef donates medical items to Gambia gov’t

By Saidou Baldeh

The United Nation Children’s Fund (Unicef) has recently donated medical equipment worth about $500,000 to The Gambia government through the minister of health, Amadou Samateh.

The National Assembly Member for Banjul North, Ousman Sillah, described the donation as “very timely and worthy”.He hailed the relationship between the Gambia and Unicef.

“The equipment will no doubt go a long way in boosting the country’s health sector. It would have been very expensive if the government were to buy these equipment,” hestated

The director of health promotion, Modou Njie, said the ministry is very much delighted to receive the items from Unicef.

“We assure the donors that the items will be put to good use. We also want to encourage well-wishers, philanthropists to give more support to the country’s health sector. The country’s hospitals are lacking a lot of equipment but with the support of all, we will be able to boost the sector,” Njie said.

The Unicef representative Ms Sandra Lattouf, said her organisation is delighted to support the country’s health sector.