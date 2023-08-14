Union urges Food Safety to raid markets for expired foods

By Amadou Jadama

The spokesperson of the Gambia Market Union has called on the Food Safety and Quality Authority to intensify the fight against the selling of expired foods in markets.

Speaking in an interview with The Standard over the weekend, Sulayman Dampha said the institution should do a thorough job in dealing with selling of expired foods. ”There should be a regular inspection of all the markets and other business operators selling foods in our streets and other places,” he added.

Mr Dampha said recent reports of people collect dumped food and selling it is unimaginable and this should galvanise the FSQA to be more pragmatic.

“There is even a junction in this Serekunda market called eExpired Junction because it is notorious for being the spot where expired things are sold. They are selling everything from cheap drinks, milk to other types which are highly likely to have expired,” he said.

Mr Dampha said Food Safety must be regularly visiting and raiding markets to save the population from expired foods.