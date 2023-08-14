GID generates D133M in 6 months

By Amadou Jadama

The Gambia Immigration Department has generated one hundred and thirty-three million dalasis in revenue within the period of six months, very near the target of one hundred and fifty million this year.

This information was contained in a quarterly revenue performance report of the GID revealed by Seedy M Touray, the director at a press briefing on Friday.

Presenting the report on behalf of Mr Touray, Karanlang Jarju, officer in-charge of statistics and internal audit, said the collection which includes D64 million in the first quarter of the year alone, signifies a commendable achievement.

He further stated that in the second quarter, his department witnessed a substantial increase in revenue, amounting to sixty-nine million dalasis, representing a positive trend of growth and improved financial performance.

He said several factors influenced this surge in revenue.

These include increased travel activity, stricter immigration policies, and the implementation of new strategies.

Speaking further, Ebrima Mboob, admin, assured Gambians that DG Touray is doing all he can to act in accordance with the mandate of his office to satisfy all Gambians, stakeholders and to provide them with every necessary information.