US President highlights Africell’s ‘positive investment’ in Africa

By Lamin Cham

Last week, President Joe Biden directly highlighted Africell’s positive investments in Africa while giving an update on the ‘Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment’ at the annual G7 Summit in Japan.

The PGII is an initiative to increase private sector investment in Africa and other emerging economies focusing on digital connectivity, climate security, health and gender equality.

President Biden’s update pointed to Africell as an example of good private sector investment in Africa and announced significant new support for the business from USAID, US Exim bank and USTDA – three important agencies of the American government .

“Being namechecked by the president of the United States on a global stage is a huge honour and achievement for Africell. As the only US-owned operator in Africa, we have a unique opportunity to work with the US and like-minded countries to increase competition and introduce cutting-edge new technologies to our operating markets. It is great to see that we are on the right track,” commented Africell founder Ziad Dalloul.