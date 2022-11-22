UTG student takes WAEC to court

By Bruce Asemota

Babucarr Jagne, a student at the University of The Gambia, has instituted a civil suit against the West African Examination Council (WAEC) before the High Court in Banjul.

Babucarr Jagne is seeking the High Court order for WAEC to produce his complete and certified 2021 private examination scripts for the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination.

When the matter came up before presiding judge, Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, the lawyer representing WAEC, Barrister S.K Jobe, raised preliminary objections and urged the court to strike out the suit, noting that the suit was incompetent before the court.

Counsel Jobe pointed out that the matter cannot be determined under the originating summons.

He further argued that the originating summons is incompetent and has no legal basis, adding that the relief sought by Babucarr Jagne cannot be granted by the court.

The plaintiff, who informed the court that he would represent himself, craved the court’s indulgence to grant him a short adjournment to prepare and respond to the preliminary objection raised by the defendant.

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh therefore adjourned the matter to the 14th December, 2022 for Babucarr Jagne to respond to the preliminary objection raised by the defendant.