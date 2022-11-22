Police have confirmed reports of the death of one Yankuba Badjie by a suspected gun shot in Casamance, just off the border from his native Gifanga village.

According to Assistant Superintendent Muhammed Darboe, eyewitnesses have said Badjie was shot and killed across the border in Casamance where he was collecting firewood with some friends.

He told The Standard that police sent a team to investigate the incident and have so far discovered from eye witnesses that three young men Lamin Jarju, Bakary Gibba and Yankuba Badjie were fetching wood near Jabijorr in Casamance when the incident happened. He said the witnesses reported seeing a drone after which they heard the sound of gun fire and then saw their friend Yankuba on the ground in a pool of blood.

He said Yankuba was later confirmed dead in nearby hospital in The Gambia.

The Standard could not confirm who shot Badjie but many sources suggested the shot came from Senegalese soldiers stationed across the border. The spokesman of the Gambian army said they have sent a patrol team there to find out. So far, both Senegalese and Gambian governments have not made any public statement on the matter.

Contacted for comments, Ecomig spokesperson said the shot did not come from the Ecomig contingent.