Vehicle kills 2 women at Sukuta-Jabang junction

By Amadou Jadama

Tragedy struck on Friday when two women street vendors, Salima Jallow and Wurry Aniya, residents of Farato village were killed after a vehicle hit them at the Sukuta-Jabang road intersection.

According to reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle which was heading towards the airport and fatally hit the two women.

Confirming the sad news to The Standard last evening, police spokesman Cadet ASP Modou Musa Sisawo, explained: “The driver is from Brufut and it was reported that he lost control of the vehicle and he knocked the two victims one Salima and Wurry and both are residents of Farato village and they are all from the same family.”

He said the driver sustained leg fractures and was admitted to Sukuta Health Centre under police watch.

The accident occurred near the spot where two paramilitary police where recently gunned down.