Niumi NAM says those who deny Allah’s will, will condemn whatever gov’t does

By Tabora Bojang

Upper Niumi representative, Omar Darboe, has used his spot during the adjournment debate to launch a blistering attack on critics of the government, claiming those who refuse to accept the will of Allah, will condemn whatever the government does or says.

Darboe was among eight parliamentarians sacked by the opposition UDP in 2019 for their perceived allegiance to President Barrow. Shortly afterwards, he joined the ruling NPP under whose sponsorship he won a second term in office last year.

Speaking at the closing session of the current parliamentary sittings, Darboe stated: “Honourable Speaker, people have to accept Allah’s will. You see what Allah has predestined if you don’t accept it, you will be restless. You will never be comfortable. You will never be at peace. But whatever Allah has predestined when you accept it, you are at peace.

“When the going was nice everything was okay. This government was [considered] the best government. This president was considered the best president. Nobody was talking anything negative about him or the government. This means if you are in the system, it is okay and fine, but once you are out of the system, you call it bad, you call the people in the system bad and corrupt citizens. So, I don’t understand how sometimes these people think. When we were together, we were all fine, we were all good people. That is the reason why I said if you accept Allah’s will, you are at ease and this is why people like us are at ease. And those who don’t accept Allah’s will are not at ease. They will be saying whatever they want. They will be condemning everything from the government. But this is the seed that you have sown to grow. It will flower and it bear fruits,” he said in an apparent broadside to his former Yellow Army party members.