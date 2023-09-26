Victims Center mourns Nogoi Njie

The Gambia Center for Victims of Human Rights Violations yesterday announced the passing of Mrs. Nogoi Njie of Mandinary village.

A statement from the Center said the late Nogoi led her life as an epitome of patriotism characterised by an unwavering dedication to the affairs of country and her people.

Until her death Nogoi served as the vice-chairwoman for the women’s wing of the United Democratic Party. She was among those arrested alongside the late Solo Sandeng on 14 April 2016, tortured and imprisoned by the regime of Dictator Yaya Jammeh for her formidable stance on electoral reforms and other causes.

“We remember her as a patriotic citizen who was dedicated to the fight for democracy and for her contribution to the course of justice and freedom in The Gambia,” the Victim Center said.

Meanwhile, tributes have poured for her from Gambians all over the world as well as members of the UDP and civic society organisations.

She was laid to rest yesterday at her native Mandinary.