President Barrow to inaugurate Saloum road project Saturday

By Lamin Cham

President Barrow will on Thursday embark on a short tour of the provinces.

According to information seen by The Standard, the tour will commence with the president in his capacity as the party leader performing the opening of the NPP regional bureau in Bansang on Friday while on Saturday, he will travel to inaugurate Lot 2 of the Saloum road projects and spend the night at George town.

The Saloum road project Lot 2 runs from Kerr Aldi right down to Nyagabantang and passing Chamen Nianija, Buduck among other villages in three districts, Upper Saloum, Nianija and Niani.

The inauguration ceremony for this road as well as two others, Kaur to Jimbala and Kaur Janneh Kunda to Simbara would all be done in Chamen Nianija on Saturday.

Already people in the area have started showing excitement for the roads. Seedy Njie, the deputy speaker of the National Assembly, a native of Chamen said this is the first time in history that his area is connected to the Gambia with a motorable road. ”In the past, you can only get out of Nianija by road on Thursdays through Nyagabantang. Today you can leave my village to Banjul and back the same day. The people of Nianija have long cried for the construction of this road, the only access to and out of the district by road. The pain has been inexplicable but all of it is over now after President Adama Barrow promised, a few years ago, that his government would build the road. He has now fulfilled that promise for which the people of Nianija, my people, are grateful,” he said.

From Chamen, on Sunday, the president as leader of the NPP, will open the regional bureau in Wassu before traveling to Mansa Konko for a night stop.

The following day, President Barrow will be present at a visit to the Senegambia Bridge by the ADB president and will inaugurate a 24 Km pavement strengthening of the Trans-Gambia Gambia Highway (Senoba to Kerr Ali) before trooping back to Mankamang Kunda for a night stop.

On Tuesday, the last day, the president will open the NPP Soma regional bureau before heading back home to Mankamang Kunda for night stop.