GPA Commend outgoing board directors

Press release

The GPA Management, on behalf of Government and the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, wish to express its commendation to the outgoing Board of Directors of the Authority under the Chairmanship of the indefatigable Baboucarr Sarr and the other private members in the persons of Demba Gaye and Edrissa Mass Jobe.

During their tenure, Management has benefitted from their wisdom and guidance in providing renewed impetus and for the sustainable management and operations of the institution. The hallmarks of the achievements realised under their tenure include: Severance of Dockworkers employed under the 1963 Labour Ordinance and setting up of the private Stevedoring Dock Labour Company, salary Increment and Bonus Payment to staff after more than 20 years of launching of the 4th Banjul Port Development Project, establishment of the first ICD in The Gambia, signing of the new Performance Contract with Government, AfDB Grant Support of USD 20 million for Procurement of 1 new ferry and technical assistance for the 4th Banjul Port Project, record payment of Dividend to Government, acquisition of Phase II of the Half-Die Properties for Port Expansion. shipping Lines paying Port Dues on proforma and removal of credit lines, acquisition and settlement of Muslim Senior Secondary School, acquisition of GTTI Banjul, institute Performance Management system.

While expressing appreciation for their stewardship, we wish them well in their endeavours and continued contribution towards national development.