Afia Financial donates gears to SISA football academy

As part of their corporate affairs activities Afia financial service bureau de change on Saturday donated football materials to SISA football academy in Latrikunda.

The academy is part of the Stars International Sports Association (SISA) which now runs multiple sport disciplines and programmes.

The donated items include 2 sets of jerseys, 10 balls, 80 cones, a set of goalpost nets, 50 T-shirts and a banner.

Presenting the items, the general manager of Afia, Ebrima Bah, said his company is delighted to support the developing sports in the country as its corporate social responsibility.

Mr Bah added: “We are aware of our social responsibility to the Gambian people hence our decision to make this donation to this football academy to enhance the building of the professional football career of the future generation”.

The president of the SISA football academy, Abdourahman Bah, thanked the management of Afia for the donation and assured them that the materials would go a long way to help the young children build their career.