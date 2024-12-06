Wallidan starts with a bang

- Advertisement -

-As Second Division is set to produce thrillers

With highly ambitions and well-organised new-comers face pride- injured established teams in the Second Division league, the new football season’s thrilling matches are forecast to be in the second tier, and not the First Division.

Among those dying to shrug off their predicaments is legendary title winners Wallidan. The team continued its impressive start to life in the second division with another win, the second in as many matches, this time, beating first timers Baalor Sarr 1-0. Lamin Sarr’s last-minute goal was enough to make it two wins out of two for the Blues as they seek instant return to the top tier.

Another hungry top trier dreamer, the highly organised Medina United FC, started a giant-killing form, beating Waa Banjul 2-0.

A goal in each half from Mustapha Jarju and Lamin Ceesay was enough to seal Medina’s victory at the Box Bar.

The encounter was so tense that both teams had a player sent off for unsportsmanly behaviour.

Meanwhile, Samger FC played a goalless draw with Kanifing East at Old Yundum.

As we went to press last night, matches continue with GPA entertaining Serekunda FC in Bakau, as Unique Global FC seeks a second win in the campaign against newcomers Essau United at Old Yundum.

In the provinces, Wagadu FC was playing Colley Stars in Soma.