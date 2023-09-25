Gambia in Pot 4 in seeding for Afcon draw

With less than three weeks to the much-anticipated Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d’Ivoire 2023 official draw, the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has revealed the seeding for the draw.

The official draw will be held in Abidjan on 12 October 2023 at 19h00 GMT.

The seeding for the draw is based on the latest Fifa Rankings. The 24 qualified teams have been allocated to four pots based on the rankings.

CAF has confirmed that four points will be used for the official draw.

Pot 1 will contain the hosts Cote d’Ivoire together with the highest ranked nations: Morocco, who were semi-finalists at the World Cup in Qatar 2022; current African Champions Senegal, 2004 champions Tunisia, 2019 champions Algeria and record-time champions Egypt.

Pot 2 is the next 6 highest ranked sides comprising Nigeria’s Super Eagles, who last lifted the trophy in 2013 in South Africa, five-time champions Cameroon, Mali, 2021-semi-finalists Burkina Faso, Ghana and Congo DR.

In Pot 3, Cape Verde, who keep on improving, will be grouped with 2012 champions Zambia, 1996 champions South Africa, Guinea, Equatorial Guinea and Mauritania.

Pot 4 will contain the lowest-ranked teams in the competition. Angola, hosts in 2010, will be together with Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Namibia, The Gambia and Tanzania.