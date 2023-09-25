GAMTEL FC SOLD

First division side Gamtel FC has been sold, reliable sources informed The Standard yesterday.

Once league giants and one of the institutional teams in the league, Gamtel has been struggling in recent years and often had to play relegation play-offs to survive in the top flight.

The club, like its owner, the national telco, has been hit by financial constraints leading to a haemorrhaging of talented players while operating on a shoe-string budget.

The Standard tried contacting officials of the club without success but multiple sources confirmed the sale. One source said the club is sold to Senegalese sport entrepreneurs.