Why The Gambia is widely considered the most peaceful nation in West Africa and fourth most peaceful in Africa

By Mohammed Jallow

In the complex tapestry of African geopolitics, the story of The Gambia’s rise as a beacon of peace, stability, and civic harmony stands out not merely as a statistical anomaly but as a powerful testimony to the possibility of peaceful transformation. In a region marked by political upheavals, security challenges, and evolving democratic struggles, The Gambia has charted a unique path one that underscores what a united, resilient, and reform oriented society can achieve. Today, as reflected in the Global Peace Index 2025, The Gambia ranks as the fourth most peaceful country in Africa and is often regarded as the most peaceful nation in West Africa when measured across a broad spectrum of indicators that include human rights protections, low levels of violent conflict, robust security reforms, tolerance across society, and a relatively stable political environment.

This ranking is not an accident of geography or a fluke of demographics. It is the result of deliberate, sustained efforts by the Gambian people, government institutions, civil society, and countless unsung actors in communities across the country who believe in the sanctity of peace and the dignity of life. To truly appreciate why The Gambia commands this standing, we must delve deeply into the substantive factors that drive peace and security and how The Gambia has outpaced many of its peers in a sub-region long beset by insecurity, armed conflict, and political tension.

A clearer picture through the global peace index

The Global Peace Index (GPI), produced annually by the Institute for Economics and Peace, provides the most comprehensive and respected global measurement of national peacefulness. It evaluates 163 countries according to twenty-three qualitative and quantitative indicators across three major domains:

· The level of societal safety and security

· The extent of ongoing conflict

· The degree of militarisation

According to the 2025 report, The Gambia now ranks 55th globally and 4th in Africa, trailing only Mauritius, Botswana, and Namibia, and surpassing many larger, wealthier, or more geopolitically influential states across the continent. Its overall peace score improved significantly this year, reflecting major advancements in safety, stability, and security outcomes.

This leap forward is notable: The Gambia improved its positions across critical safety and security indicators and recorded substantial improvements in the militarisation component of the index. Measured against these rigorous benchmarks, The Gambia’s progress is not abstract; it is quantifiable, verifiable, and meaningful on the continental stage.

Low levels of violent crime and societal safety

One of the most compelling reasons for The Gambia’s high peace ranking is its remarkably low levels of violent conflict and serious crime compared to its West African neighbours. In many parts of West Africa, ongoing insurgencies, terrorism, and pervasive insecurity from the Sahel in the north to coastal cities in the east continue to pose existential threats to civilian populations, displace communities, and erode trust in the state. By contrast, The Gambia has remained relatively free of such large-scale threats.

While petty crimes such as pickpocketing and minor theft do occur as they do in every nation the incidence of violent crime is low, and serious attacks on civilians are rare compared to regional norms. These safer streets make everyday life more predictable and secure and enhance both local residents’ quality of life and the confidence of international visitors and investors.

Such safety does not emerge in a vacuum. It results directly from a collaborative relationship between communities and security forces, improved policing, and a justice system that, while not perfect, strives to uphold law and order in ways that respect fundamental rights. This translates into a lived reality where schools, markets, streets, and homes remain accessible, open, and less burdened by fear a cornerstone of societal stability.

Security sector reform and institutional reinvention

A key pillar of The Gambia’s peace narrative lies in its comprehensive security sector reform (SSR). Following years of autocratic rule and a history of militarised governance under a previous regime, The Gambia embarked on a systematic restructuring of its security institutions after 2017 to ensure they served the people, respected human rights, and operated under civilian oversight.

These reforms have been transformative:

· Professionalisation of security forces to ensure accountability

· Training focused on human rights and community engagement

· Demilitarisation at state level to reduce undue influence in political life

· Increased emphasis on crime prevention and investigative policing

This reform agenda has helped shift the narrative of security from brute force to service, from fear to protection. It has also reinforced public trust, which is essential in any democratic society seeking to anchor peace not merely in the absence of war but in the presence of justice, equity, and mutual respect.

Human rights, civic freedoms, and democratic engagement

Another key dimension contributing to The Gambia’s peaceful nature is its emphasis on human rights and participatory democracy. Since the democratic transition, there has been a reopening of civic and political space. Freedom of expression, association, and assembly are respected better than in many parts of the sub-region, where dissent is suppressed or curtailed.

The presence of multiple political parties, an active civil society, and a vibrant media environment despite resource challenges has enabled citizens to engage with government, contest ideas, and participate in national decision-making without fear of arbitrary repression. This accessibility to democratic processes fosters a sense of ownership among citizens one of the most durable foundations of peace.

Additionally, The Gambia’s ranking in global freedom and civil liberties assessments reflects this openness and helps to reinforce its peaceful reputation internationally. It underscores that peace is not simply about the absence of violence but also about the presence of liberty and political participation.

Tolerance, social cohesion, and community resilience

Perhaps the most profound yet least quantifiable contributor to The Gambia’s peaceful status is the deeply embedded culture of tolerance and social cohesion that permeates Gambian society. In a nation of diverse ethnic groups, languages, and religious traditions, social harmony has been a defining characteristic of everyday life. Gambians pride themselves on neighborliness, mutual respect, and the ability to resolve differences through dialogue rather than confrontation.

This social fabric functions as an informal yet powerful mechanism of conflict prevention. When citizens trust one another and value social unity, the potential for escalation of disputes into violence diminishes. This shared sense of identity and common destiny helps buffer the nation from the ethnic and religious tensions that have destabilised other parts of West Africa.

It is this lived tolerance from villages to urban centres that forms the bedrock of peace, enabling communities to stay resilient in the face of external pressures or internal disagreements.

Comparative political landscape in West Africa and beyond

To fully understand why The Gambia stands out, we must situate it within the broader political landscape of West Africa and the African continent. West Africa has witnessed a spectrum of political developments in recent years, from peaceful transitions of power to coups and violent upheavals. Countries like Ghana have been praised for democratic continuity, while others like Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have endured repeated military interventions and systemic instability.

In contrast, The Gambia’s political trajectory hinged on consensual transitions and respect for constitutional order signals a different model of governance that reinforces peace and attracts confidence from global partners and regional bodies such as ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States).

When we observe the continental rankings, where major powers and large economies also struggle with entrenched internal conflicts, high crime rates, or political volatility, The Gambia’s ability to outperform many of them in peacefulness becomes even more remarkable. It is a testament to the idea that peace is not solely a function of size, wealth, or geopolitical influence but of political will, institutional integrity, and collective commitment.

An ongoing journey, not a destination

It is important to be clear: ranking as the fourth most peaceful nation in Africa does not imply that The Gambia is perfect or free from challenges. Like all nations, it continues to grapple with issues such as economic hardship, youth unemployment, pockets of petty crime, and the need for continued reform in governance and public administration. Peace is neither static nor guaranteed; it requires constant vigilance, active cultivation, and inclusive participation from all segments of society.

Yet, the recognition of its progress—globally and regionally validates the path The Gambia has embarked upon. It reinforces the idea that peace is both possible and sustainable when rooted in democratic values, respect for human dignity, accountability, and the resilience of ordinary people who choose dialogue over division.

Conclusion

The Gambia’s status as the most peaceful country in West Africa and the fourth most peaceful on the African continent is not a fleeting accolade but a reflection of genuine transformation. It resonates from the streets of Banjul to the rural heartlands, from the security ministries to the halls of civil society. Its success is rooted not just in statistics but in a lived reality where citizens can move freely, participate in governance, resolve disputes without violence, and trust that their nation values peace as a core principle of national identity.

This achievement should not only be celebrated but also studied, respected, and sustained. The Gambia has demonstrated that peace is not merely the absence of war but the presence of justice, freedom, and human dignity for all.