Woman arrested with drugs hidden in underwear at airport

By Olimatou Coker

A 51-year-old woman identified as Ramatu Baldeh, holding Portuguese nationality,was on Monday allegedly arrested with 34 pellets of cocaine at the Banjul International Airport by the Drug Law Enforcement Agency Dleag, working with the Gambia Civil Aviation Authority security officials, Ousman Saidybah, PRO of Dleag, told the media.

He said the suspect at the time of the arrest was scheduled to travel to Lisbon, Portugal, via Casablanca with Royal Air Morocco.

“Further investigations into the matter led to the arrest of one Abdoulie Dembo at Baraka Estate in Bakoteh on the same day with 200 pellets of cocaine concealed in a black colored school bag. Both suspects are currently in custody,” PRO Saidybah said.