28.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, September 5, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Basse murder suspect charged, remanded

372
- Advertisement -
image 16

By Amadou Jadama

One Kemo Hydara from Demba Kunda in the Upper River Region was yesterday brought before the Basse magistrates’ court presided over by Peter A Che, accused of killing one Yusuf Sumareh, a 14 year Old boy, by beating him with a stick.

He is facing a single count charge of murder, and did not take his plea, and nor was he represented in court.

- Advertisement -

During yesterday’s sitting, Police Prosecutor CPL 5443 Barry alleged that the accused committed the offence on 31st August this year, at Demba Kunda where he unlawfully caused the death of Yusuf Sumareh by beating him with a stick.

The policeman applied for the case to be transferred to the high court.

Magistrate Che granted the application and further ordered that the accused be remanded at Janjanbureh prisons.

- Advertisement -

The trial magistrate also ordered the registrar of the Basse magistrates court to transmit the file to the principal of the high court for assignment by the chief justice.

Previous article
Meet Sarjo Baldeh, 23-year-old Gambian paving a way for women in photography
Next article
Woman arrested with drugs hidden in underwear at airport
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions