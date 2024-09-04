Basse murder suspect charged, remanded

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

One Kemo Hydara from Demba Kunda in the Upper River Region was yesterday brought before the Basse magistrates’ court presided over by Peter A Che, accused of killing one Yusuf Sumareh, a 14 year Old boy, by beating him with a stick.

He is facing a single count charge of murder, and did not take his plea, and nor was he represented in court.

During yesterday’s sitting, Police Prosecutor CPL 5443 Barry alleged that the accused committed the offence on 31st August this year, at Demba Kunda where he unlawfully caused the death of Yusuf Sumareh by beating him with a stick.

The policeman applied for the case to be transferred to the high court.

Magistrate Che granted the application and further ordered that the accused be remanded at Janjanbureh prisons.

The trial magistrate also ordered the registrar of the Basse magistrates court to transmit the file to the principal of the high court for assignment by the chief justice.