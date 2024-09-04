Meet Sarjo Baldeh, 23-year-old Gambian paving a way for women in photography

- Advertisement -

At just 23 years old, Gambia’s Sarjo Baldeh has quickly become a rising star in the African sports photography scene. Over the past year, Baldeh has captured some of the continent’s most memorable moments, covering three major international sports tournaments.

Born in Lamine, a village in western Gambia, Baldeh comes from a family of public servants—her father a police officer and her mother a firefighter. However, her path took a creative turn when she received her first camera, a Canon T6, as a birthday gift at 20. This gift marked the beginning of her journey into sports photography.

Baldeh’s breakthrough came during the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers when she decided to document her nation’s journey to qualify for the tournament in Ivory Coast. The Scorpions’ successful qualification opened the door for her to cover her first major tournament, where she quickly gained recognition as a standout female photographer.



“In 2021, I started sports photography because I noticed there was little documentation of Gambian sports on social media,” Baldeh told Prosper Kuzo of Face2FaceAfrica.com in an exclusive interview.

“So, during the 2021 AFCON qualifiers in Senegal, I joined the Gambian team. People noticed I was the only girl there, and photos of me began circulating on social media. That’s when many people first heard about me.”

Baldeh’s presence on the field, often distinguished by her hijab, symbolized her determination to pursue her dream amidst a predominantly male environment. Despite the challenges, she remained committed to capturing the essence of the tournament through her lens.



“Being a woman in a male-dominated atmosphere feels unique. Communication with my male counterparts is essential, but in football, you have to be very fast—moments don’t happen twice,” she explained. “It’s unique to be a female sports photographer in Africa and the first in Gambia.”

Her striking images of top African players quickly gained attention, leading to profiles in international outlets such as The Guardian and Sky News. Baldeh’s ambitions extend beyond football, as she looks forward to capturing moments at the 2023 African Games in Accra, Ghana, where she will also document track and field events.

Baldeh’s story is one of perseverance and passion. “What I want to say to young women is not to give up. I have a goal: to let the world know about Gambia. When my work went viral during AFCON, I saw the impact. It’s not always about the money—it can be tough, especially at the beginning. But I believe in myself and my goal,” she said.

Today, Baldeh is highly sought after by media outlets across Gambia and Africa. She is the official photographer for West African Football youth tournaments and has won several awards, including the Africa Photo Tourism Sports Photographer Award in Nigeria. Despite her success, she remains focused on her ultimate goal: photographing the FIFA World Cup.

“I’m currently working with West African Football (WAFU) as their sports photographer for all their tournaments. One day, I hope to work with CAF and FIFA as well,” Baldeh said optimistically.

For now, Sarjo Baldeh continues to cover African youth competitions, refusing to rest on her laurels as she prepares for the next big opportunity.