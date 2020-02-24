Woman found dead at Manjai Lodge

By Saidou Baldeh

A 23-year old woman, identified as Halima Sesay from Sierra Leone has been found dead at the Manjai Lodge on Saturday evening, The Standard can reliably report.

She is believed to have been dead for at least three days before her body was discovered.

Fatou Njie, the manager of Manjai Lodge said the last time she saw Seesay, she was in good health.

“I last saw her on Thursday and when I asked about her on Friday, her friend told me she may be at her residence in Kololi. I told the friend to call her for me because I tried her on my cell phone but she didn’t pick up. Her friend too could not get her on the phone,” the manager said.

She continued: “I went to the Manjai Kunda Police Station to report the matter and the police came to the lodge, opened the door and found her dead body.”

Kaddy Camara, a friend to Ms Sesay described the incident as shocking.

The Standard tried unsuccessfully to reach the police spokesman but he could not be reached.