Woman stabs cousin to death in Essau

By Mafugi Ceesay

A pregnant lady was stabbed to death allegedly by her cousin at Essau in Lower Niumi.

According to reliable sources, the victim Sirah Camara was stabbed with a wooden object by the suspect Ma Demba, identified as her cousin.

Police spokesperson Superintendent Lamin Njie confirmed the incident to The Standard yesterday and added that the suspect is currently in police custody helping the investigations.

“It happened last Thursday July 2, in Essau after the two cousins had a confrontation over domestic issues.“The victim first knocked the suspect with a bottle on her head and in retaliation the suspect stabbed her back with a wooden comb resulting in her sustaining serious injuries on the head.She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.The suspect is yet to be charged,” PRO Njie said. Another unconfirmed source told The Standard that the victim, who was in her late twenties, was pregnant.