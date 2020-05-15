23 C
City of Banjul
Friday, May 15, 2020
News

Women rice growers call for help over fallen bridge

By Alagie K Bah, reporting from URR

Hundreds of women from Chamen, Sarreh Alpha, Konteh, Wallingara, Sinchu Omar and Palleleh villages in Nianija have called for help to repair a bridge they use to get over to their rice fields.

The women, who spoke to The Standard correspondent in the area said the damaged bridge now poses an imminent danger because it can collapse anytime and that they struggle to access their rice fields.
“Crossing this bridge is now very risky and we need help urgently before a disaster happens because we cannot leave our rice too unattended,” Mariama Jallow, from Konteh Village said.

She appealed to government to urgently come to their aid.
The Alkalo of Chamen village, Gibril Cham said government should immediately come to their aid and build a standard bridge over the water to make access safe for the women.
Other village heads in the area expressed similar sentiments.

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Cabinet Queries Parliament’s ‘sweeping Powers’ In Draft

By Alagie Manneh President Adama Barrow's cabinet is seemingly locked in an internecine power struggle with the National Assembly over exercise of presidential powers for...
Read more
News

Foreign ministry begins rigorous reforms

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad has begun a rigorous reform exercise as it kicks off reviewing its human resource...
Read more
News

Draft constitution to reach assembly in August

By Lamin Cham The much-talked about final draft constitution will reach the National Assembly in August, a statement from State House revealed yesterday. The draft was...
Read more
