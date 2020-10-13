Ya-Kumba arraigned

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Nominated National Assembly member, Ya-Kumba Jaiteh was yesterday arraigned at the Kanifing Magistrates’ Court charged with assault and obstruction.

She was charged together with one Yusupha Jaiteh, a family member.

They were charged on two counts of assault and obstruction before Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie.

Prosecutors alleged that Ya-Kumba Jaiteh on 6 October, 2020, at Kololi “unlawfully assaulted” one Ebrima Fadera, a narcotics officer, by holding his neck in due execution of his duties.

Ya-Kumba Jaiteh and Yusupha Jaiteh on the same day were alleged without “reasonable excuse for obstructing” narcotic officers: Lamin Manjang, Landing Tamba and Sisawo Mabally, as they were on due execution of their duties.

However, the duo denied any wrongdoing.

Counsel for the accused L.S. Camara applied for bail and urged the court to impose a lesser bail condition.

They were granted bail in the sum of D100,000 with two Gambian sureties who should swear to an affidavit of means in the sum of D50,000 each.

They should also deposit their ID cards with the registrar of the court until the determination of the case.