Berending man dies after machete assault

- Advertisement -

By Momodou Darboe

A resident of Berending in Kombo South has died from injuries he reportedly sustained in a machete attack a fortnight ago.

- Advertisement -

Ousman Drammeh, also referred to as Kotu, was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul after being reportedly attacked in the outskirts of Gunjur following an altercation with another Berending resident over land.

He sustained severe bodily injuries in the attack and his alleged assailant has been arrested and placed under custody at the Gunjur police station.

Police sources earlier told The Standard that the matter was being investigated and preliminary investigations suggest that the attack was as a result of a dispute over land. Meanwhile as we went to press last night, Police spokesman Spt Lamin Njie confirmed the death of Ousman.

A police source told The Standard the suspect had admitted to attacking the victim in self-defence.

“The suspect confessed to attacking the victim because he was defending himself after he [the victim] attempted to attack him over land issue,” added the source.