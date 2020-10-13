24 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
type here...
News

Berending man dies after machete assault

141
- Advertisement -

By Momodou Darboe

A resident of Berending in Kombo South has died from injuries he reportedly sustained in a machete attack a fortnight ago.

- Advertisement -

Ousman Drammeh, also referred to as Kotu, was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul after being reportedly attacked in the outskirts of Gunjur following an altercation with another Berending resident over land.

He sustained severe bodily injuries in the attack and his alleged assailant has been arrested and placed under custody at the Gunjur police station.

Police sources earlier told The Standard that the matter was being investigated and preliminary investigations suggest that the attack was as a result of a dispute over land. Meanwhile as we went to press last night, Police spokesman Spt Lamin Njie confirmed the death of Ousman.

A police source told The Standard the suspect had admitted to attacking the victim in self-defence.

“The suspect confessed to attacking the victim because he was defending himself after he [the victim] attempted to attack him over land issue,” added the source.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGambian visa overstayers arrested in US
Next articleYa-Kumba arraigned
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

OPPOSITION WARNED NOT TO UNDERESTIMATE BARROW

By Omar Bah Lamin Keita, a Gambian PhD student at the North western University in the US, has warned the opposition against underestimating President Adama...
Read more
News

TRRC admits meeting ex-NIA 8, denies inviting them

By Tabora Bojang TRRC lead counsel yesterday debunked claims by family and legal sources, carried in The Standard, stating that the former NIA boss Yankuba...
Read more
News

Assembly vows to investigate Fisheries bribery scandal

By Alagie Manneh The National Assembly will open a probe into the alleged bribery scandal that has hit the fisheries ministry, the chairman of its...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

banjul fc

Gambian club in Sweden promoted to Fourth Division

Sweden-based Gambian team Banjul FC over the weekend earned its third successive promotion to the Swedish fourth tier. The team, which was established by Gambians...
EN ENTRETIEN STEPHEN RAPP

White American lawyer Stephen J. Rapp, please take your knee off the neck of...

isatou touray

Her Excellency, the Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia speech on the...

barrow 4

OPPOSITION WARNED NOT TO UNDERESTIMATE BARROW

faal

TRRC admits meeting ex-NIA 8, denies inviting them

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions