25 C
City of Banjul
Friday, August 28, 2020
type here...
News

Yankuba debunks his orderly and driver’s testimony

1026
yankuba 1
- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Yankuba Touray, former Junta member, continued giving evidence in the murder charge preferred against him.

- Advertisement -

Continuing from where he stopped Monday, Touray said after he dropped his family at his Kerr Serigne residence, he later returned to the State House and took minutes of a July 22nd Movement meeting.

But he said there was no other council member during his meeting with the chairman.
Also in his testimony, Touray debunked both his former orderly Ensa Mendy and driver Lamin Ndure who claimed in their testimony that they drove with him to an AFPRC council meeting that Friday in June 1995.

The two men testified for the prosecution claiming also that they saw Touray with other council members at State House that day. But Yankuba denied that, saying the two men were not at State House on that particular Friday.

He disclosed that he had given money to and discharged both Mendy and Ndure before he drove to State House where he was cleared by the late Lt Khalifa Bajinka, then ADC to Chairman Jammeh.

He said after the meeting with chairman Jammeh, he obtained permission to leave but was refused by chairman Jammeh who asked him to wait and they had some snacks before leaving for the airport.

Hearing continues today.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBwiam hospital gets 3 incubators worth D4.8M �
Next articleSir Dawda remembered, a year after passing
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

GROUP SEEKS JAIL-TERM FOR PEOPLE ENGAGED IN TRIBAL INSULTS

By Omar Bah   Operation No To Tribalism, a non-partisan movement formed by Gambians from all walks of life, has vowed to tackle tribalism and tribal...
Read more
News

Sir Dawda remembered, a year after passing

By Omar Bah   The Secretary General of the People's Progressive Party yesterday issued a statement to mark one-year after the death of former president Sir...
Read more
News

Bwiam hospital gets 3 incubators worth D4.8M �

By Olimatou Corker Amie Jarjue, a young Gambian based in the UK, has donated 3 incubators worth D4.8M to the Bwiam hospital through her Join...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

kebba

GROUP SEEKS JAIL-TERM FOR PEOPLE ENGAGED IN TRIBAL INSULTS

By Omar Bah   Operation No To Tribalism, a non-partisan movement formed by Gambians from all walks of life, has vowed to tackle tribalism and tribal...
jawara 1

Sir Dawda remembered, a year after passing

yankuba 1

Yankuba debunks his orderly and driver’s testimony

gadgets

Bwiam hospital gets 3 incubators worth D4.8M �

samateh

Gambia sees slowdown of Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths reported

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions