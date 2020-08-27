Yankuba debunks his orderly and driver’s testimony

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Yankuba Touray, former Junta member, continued giving evidence in the murder charge preferred against him.

Continuing from where he stopped Monday, Touray said after he dropped his family at his Kerr Serigne residence, he later returned to the State House and took minutes of a July 22nd Movement meeting.

But he said there was no other council member during his meeting with the chairman.

Also in his testimony, Touray debunked both his former orderly Ensa Mendy and driver Lamin Ndure who claimed in their testimony that they drove with him to an AFPRC council meeting that Friday in June 1995.

The two men testified for the prosecution claiming also that they saw Touray with other council members at State House that day. But Yankuba denied that, saying the two men were not at State House on that particular Friday.

He disclosed that he had given money to and discharged both Mendy and Ndure before he drove to State House where he was cleared by the late Lt Khalifa Bajinka, then ADC to Chairman Jammeh.

He said after the meeting with chairman Jammeh, he obtained permission to leave but was refused by chairman Jammeh who asked him to wait and they had some snacks before leaving for the airport.

Hearing continues today.