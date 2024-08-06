Yankuba says Barrow should be pressured against third term bid

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The chairman of the Brikama Area Council, Yankuba Darboe, has urged Gambians to put pressure on President Adama Barrow not to contest for a third term.

Addressing UDP supporters at the party’s Spain Diaspora Congress, Yankuba Darboe said no Gambian president should be allowed to serve more than two terms in office.

- Advertisement -

“The Gambia Government has signed a Protocol of Good Governance with Ecowas which commits regional heads of state not to exceed two terms in office. President Barrow has served for two terms … let us tell him that he cannot serve more than that. That he must not go for a third term because I am sure he will never think of leaving if we don’t pressure him to do so. We have to come out as Gambians and put him under pressure that we are not going to accept a third term. When we were voting for him in 2016, our concerns were to end self-perpetuation because Gambian presidents usually overstayed their welcome in power,” he said.

Diaspora Congress

Turning to the UDP Diaspora Congress, Mr Darboe said the well-attended congress will boost the morale of the UDP and help the party rescue The Gambia from the “clueless National Peoples’ Party”.

- Advertisement -

“The party that has assigned itself in our nation but yet they do not know the destination that they are supposed to be headed to. Thus, it becomes incumbent on us as children of mother Gambia to do everything to rescue mother Gambia from the clueless leadership of Adama Barrow. The United Democratic Party is the only solution to the problems of our country. As such, it is important that every one of you to support the party anyway you can because its life depends on you,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress reported it has mobilised D9 million to support the party’s 2026 presidential bid.