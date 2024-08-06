Lithuanian tour operator expands flights to Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Novaturas Group, the largest and the only chartered flight local tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter trips to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours, has announced The Gambia as its new destination in Africa. Novaturas is currently the only major tour operator in the Baltic States to offer scheduled flights and package tour early booking services to The Gambia. Trips to Banjul will be operated by Turkish Airlines from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

“We are introducing The Gambia to travellers as an opportunity to immerse themselves in exotic experiences, since we have noticed that our customers are increasingly willing to choose distant, less travelled destinations for their holidays. The Gambia is still undiscovered by many Baltic travellers, although it is already popular with holidaymakers from the UK, the Netherlands, Sweden and other European countries. It is an exceptional destination, especially for those who love nature and enjoy different landscapes than we are used to seeing in Europe,” says Kristijonas Kaikaris, CEO of Novaturas Group.

In addition, Novaturas has introduced a few other novelties since August. Travellers can now acquire the so-called combined tours to exotic destinations. They cover several different resorts instead of just one, where travellers spend part of their holidays in one resort and the rest in another specific resort or city. These are available to Indonesia (Bali), Thailand (Bangkok), Vietnam, Cuba and the United Arab Emirates, with combinations of several resorts of interest. There is also a new combined tour covering two countries – the United Arab Emirates (Dubai) and Oman.

Novaturas is also now offering not only flights but also complete packages to another popular destination for travellers – the Dominican Republic.

“We are seeing an increasing tendency for travellers to plan their holidays well in advance, thus we have already launched the full programme for next winter at the beginning of summer. The programme includes Tenerife, which is a customer favourite, also Egypt, Madeira, ski trips in France, Austria, and Italy, and the new destination of Gran Canaria in Spain. We have expanded the offering since August, which means that Lithuanian travellers can now choose from a total of 22 different recreational destinations for the next winter season.

For sightseeing enthusiasts who want to combine a relaxing holiday with an exciting discovery of new places and sightseeing tours, we offer 96 different programmes covering as many as 56 sightseeing trips by plane and 40 by coach. Sightseeing trips will soon be launched to the new destination – The Gambia,” comments Mr Kaikaris.

The tour operator continues to offer its customers the widest range of exotic destinations in the region and a variety of departure times. Travellers can choose from 13 long-haul destinations, the latest being The Gambia and the Dominican Republic, as well as Thailand (Bangkok and Phuket), Vietnam, Tanzania (Zanzibar), Indonesia (Bali), Mexico, Cuba, Mauritius, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and the Seychelles.

Culled from Novaturas Group