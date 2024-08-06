Power struggle in Rawdatul Majaalis

- Advertisement -

There appears to be a power struggle in Majmouatou Rawdatul Majalis, a body comprising many imams and traditional Muslim leaders led by Sheriff Nano Hydara.

The group yields considerable influence and it is a major rival to the main Supreme Islamic Council.

In the last few days though, some members of the group announced that they have elected a new leader, in the person of Bamin Jaiteh.



However shortly after, the incumbent executive came out with a rebuttal saying any attempt to elect a new leader before the AGM is unconstitutional. “It is worth indicating that Rawdat was supposed to stage its General Assembly on 18 April 2024 in Janjangbureh but owing to differences among members of the organization it did not take place. “The Executive Bureau, in its firm adherence to the fundamental right to freedom of expression and opinion and its unwavering opposition to authoritarianism, is making studious efforts to organise the General Assembly, which is the only democratic medium through which the term of office of the current president shall be extended for three years or a new president shall be elected. In fact, the Independent Electoral Commission has been contacted for such a purpose. The splinter group, which is however adamant to have the current president (Sherif Nano Hydara) replaced has thus decided unilaterally to bring together a dozen of members of Rawdat’s co-founders, who unconstitutionally declared Bamin Jaiteh as the new president. In so doing, they have demonstrated insubordination to Rawdat’s Executive Bureau,” the statement from current executive said.